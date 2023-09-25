HOTFIX UPDATE PATCHNOTES:

HOTFIX UPDATE PATCH NOTES:
- Resolved issue where Crystals in Mallers Cave failed to spawn weapons or take damage
- Addressed "Tab" menu intermittently failing to display player information
- Enhanced visibility of eliminated and inactive players on Mallers Cave end screen
- Corrected occasional inaccuracies in kill messages
- Fixed "Tab" menu showing incorrect information while in Mallers Cave
- Eliminated duplication of player names on Mallers Cave end screen
- Lightened the atmosphere in Death Realm for better visibility
- Introduced Version Mismatch error screen for instances where Steam fails to update player's client
- Patched the ability to self-eliminate after game conclusion
Version 0.5.305.4949
