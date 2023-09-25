 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cradle of Sins update for 25 September 2023

HOTFIX UPDATE PATCHNOTES:

Share · View all patches · Build 12274176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HOTFIX UPDATE PATCH NOTES:

  • Resolved issue where Crystals in Mallers Cave failed to spawn weapons or take damage
  • Addressed "Tab" menu intermittently failing to display player information
  • Enhanced visibility of eliminated and inactive players on Mallers Cave end screen
  • Corrected occasional inaccuracies in kill messages
  • Fixed "Tab" menu showing incorrect information while in Mallers Cave
  • Eliminated duplication of player names on Mallers Cave end screen
  • Lightened the atmosphere in Death Realm for better visibility
  • Introduced Version Mismatch error screen for instances where Steam fails to update player's client
  • Patched the ability to self-eliminate after game conclusion

Version 0.5.305.4949

Changed files in this update

Cradle of Sins Content Depot 1037381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link