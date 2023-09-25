Update 2.0.0 is out. Here is what changes/adds.
Additions:
- New mechanic - Perfect Block:
Perfect blocks when executed will provide an advantage to the player, enemies will be in slow motion.
To perform a perfect block, use the boost barrier to block an enemy projectile at the right time and the purple bar needs to be full.
- New item - Improvement Ticket.
During the game, enemies can drop upgrade tickets, which can be used in the hangar to improve the ship without having to spend crystals.
Only 1 ticket can be obtained, to obtain another use the one you have.
- Class 03 ships added:
Now the player will be able to unlock class 3 ships. These ships, in addition to being more powerful, have a special improvement - minidrones.
- 02 new maps;
- New paintings;
- New effects;
- New propellants;
- New shields;
- New missions;
- New achievements.
Changes:
Event announcements will only appear when the event appears at a certain distance from the player. For greater distances, it will be necessary to equip the Radar CPU.
Bug fixes.
