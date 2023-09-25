 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shin Galaxy - Engage update for 25 September 2023

Update 2.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12274138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 2.0.0 is out. Here is what changes/adds.

Update 2.0.0 has been released. Here's what was added/changed.

Additions:

- New mechanic - Perfect Block:

Perfect blocks when executed will provide an advantage to the player, enemies will be in slow motion.
To perform a perfect block, use the boost barrier to block an enemy projectile at the right time and the purple bar needs to be full.

- New item - Improvement Ticket.

During the game, enemies can drop upgrade tickets, which can be used in the hangar to improve the ship without having to spend crystals.

Only 1 ticket can be obtained, to obtain another use the one you have.

- Class 03 ships added:

Now the player will be able to unlock class 3 ships. These ships, in addition to being more powerful, have a special improvement - minidrones.

  • 02 new maps;
  • New paintings;
  • New effects;
  • New propellants;
  • New shields;
  • New missions;
  • New achievements.

Changes:

  • Event announcements will only appear when the event appears at a certain distance from the player. For greater distances, it will be necessary to equip the Radar CPU.

  • Bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2502732
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link