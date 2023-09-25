Update 2.0.0 is out. Here is what changes/adds.

Additions:

- New mechanic - Perfect Block:

Perfect blocks when executed will provide an advantage to the player, enemies will be in slow motion.

To perform a perfect block, use the boost barrier to block an enemy projectile at the right time and the purple bar needs to be full.

- New item - Improvement Ticket.

During the game, enemies can drop upgrade tickets, which can be used in the hangar to improve the ship without having to spend crystals.

Only 1 ticket can be obtained, to obtain another use the one you have.

- Class 03 ships added:

Now the player will be able to unlock class 3 ships. These ships, in addition to being more powerful, have a special improvement - minidrones.

02 new maps;

New paintings;

New effects;

New propellants;

New shields;

New missions;

New achievements.

Changes: