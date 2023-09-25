1.9.9 Emergency fix released

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same
Changelog
- Fixed the issue that the previous version of the full-screen game could not be restarted after exiting
- Fixed the issue that some input methods did not display
- Fix other issues
Additional instructions
- Once the Trash is deleted, it can be re-added in the Add System icon
- The window display animation is not perfect at present, if there are more problems, you can close or add exclusions to individual programs, it is currently known that the window animation will occasionally disappear after the window animation is not displayed, and you need to reactivate the window to display, and the UWP program animation will be displayed twice
- After MyFinder hides the window with its own menu bar, if the program that hides the menu is displayed abnormally or unstable, please unhide the window menu bar
Changed files in this update