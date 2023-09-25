 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 25 September 2023

Patch v35.15

//misc changes

  • The "translation_reference.csv" file has been updated.
  • A new Roaming Traveller event has been added called Trapsmithy Contraptor who can build a contraption for you (assuming you have an unused spot).
  • Compendium - Artifact Relics: You can now cycle through a relic's level to see their level specific description by pressing Menu Confirm.
  • Boneworld Challenges: The following are now more consistently seeded: Noblemen Lure spell effect, Roaming Traveller event type, Restless Monolith type and spawn position, Souleater Dealer 2nd offered items.
  • Unsanctified Crypt map: In Necrotic Skirmishes up to 2 Cadaver Coffins contraptions can now spawn (instead of 1) and there will now always be 2 Family Burial contraptions (instead of 1).
  • Unsanctified Crypt map: In Mausoleum Awakens there's now a default Monument Haunt and Family Burial contraption.
  • Royal Causeway map: The contraption positions have been shifted over (so the default lamps don't overlap them).
  • Untended Townisle map: The collision mask's height for the trees in the Royal variant of the map has been reduced.
  • Cyclop Exile class - Cyclopian Might meta: This no longer reduces your starting Running Speed.
  • Meldum Afflicted class - Meldantua Quickening meta: This no longer reduces your starting Running Speed.
  • Eggy Bro minion: They now show cracks in the egg when they have less than 22 seconds before they hatch.
  • Waxen Wizard minion: They can now cast spells (at a similar power level to the Majick Doppelganger).
  • Waxen High Wizard minion: They can now cast spells (at a slightly higher power level than a Deamonic Doppelganger).
  • Tamed Immortis Necarch minion: He will now also inflict Deathen Curse on a nearby enemy every 1-2 seconds.
  • Penitence Pin relic: This will now give a free Boneraise (instead of a free Skelly minion) and now reduces your Max Health by -11 (instead of hurting you).
  • Occult Potion relic: When taking this relic it will now also remove any Occult Poison if you have any.
  • Service Bell relic: The Wandering Merchant event will now appear at a set interval (instead of a randomised interval) and the relic description will now say how long that interval is (note it's different depending on the game mode).
  • Crystal Ball relic: The Roaming Traveller event will now appear at a set interval (instead of a randomised interval) and the relic description will now say how long that interval is (note it's different depending on the game mode).
  • Bloodletting Marrow spell: This can now also spawn higher value Bone pickups depending on the cast power level and now can't kill you if you had low health.
  • Blacksmithy Lackey event: If you have no relics that can be upgraded then it will now show some lines of text (instead of an empty selection menu).
  • Immortis Necarch enemy boss: He'll now spawn some ghosties whenever he teleports.
  • Restless Monolith: These now won't spawn very close to Hero Soul pickups.

//bug fixes

  • Compendium - Online Leaderboards: When in the Hub the Boneworld Challenges leaderboard scores weren't showing.
  • Holding the Charge Spell button immediately after picking up a Soul/Relic/Spell could instantly trigger another pickup you were touching (instead of it waiting for you to cast the spell).
  • Boneworld Challenges: The Keepsake Key meta could give a free starting minion.
  • Boneworld Challenges: In the Fortnightly Challenge during the final Princess death sequence the animation was scuffed.
  • Psycho Possessed class: When choosing a possession the class meta summary wasn't showing the summary for the selected class.
  • It was possible for your normal Health to go down despite having 1 Occult Health.
  • Magma Gargantuan minion: He was counting as 3 Giants for the Giant max minion cap (instead of 2).
  • Tamed Blossom Dryad minion: He was counting as a basic tamed minion instead of an upgraded one which could cause oddities (eg it could be sacrificed in a Beastilous Destineous boneraise).
  • Boo Haunt and Big Boo Haunt enemies couldn't be Blessed.

