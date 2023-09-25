Patch v35.15

//misc changes
- The "translation_reference.csv" file has been updated.
- A new Roaming Traveller event has been added called Trapsmithy Contraptor who can build a contraption for you (assuming you have an unused spot).
- Compendium - Artifact Relics: You can now cycle through a relic's level to see their level specific description by pressing Menu Confirm.
- Boneworld Challenges: The following are now more consistently seeded: Noblemen Lure spell effect, Roaming Traveller event type, Restless Monolith type and spawn position, Souleater Dealer 2nd offered items.
- Unsanctified Crypt map: In Necrotic Skirmishes up to 2 Cadaver Coffins contraptions can now spawn (instead of 1) and there will now always be 2 Family Burial contraptions (instead of 1).
- Unsanctified Crypt map: In Mausoleum Awakens there's now a default Monument Haunt and Family Burial contraption.
- Royal Causeway map: The contraption positions have been shifted over (so the default lamps don't overlap them).
- Untended Townisle map: The collision mask's height for the trees in the Royal variant of the map has been reduced.
- Cyclop Exile class - Cyclopian Might meta: This no longer reduces your starting Running Speed.
- Meldum Afflicted class - Meldantua Quickening meta: This no longer reduces your starting Running Speed.
- Eggy Bro minion: They now show cracks in the egg when they have less than 22 seconds before they hatch.
- Waxen Wizard minion: They can now cast spells (at a similar power level to the Majick Doppelganger).
- Waxen High Wizard minion: They can now cast spells (at a slightly higher power level than a Deamonic Doppelganger).
- Tamed Immortis Necarch minion: He will now also inflict Deathen Curse on a nearby enemy every 1-2 seconds.
- Penitence Pin relic: This will now give a free Boneraise (instead of a free Skelly minion) and now reduces your Max Health by -11 (instead of hurting you).
- Occult Potion relic: When taking this relic it will now also remove any Occult Poison if you have any.
- Service Bell relic: The Wandering Merchant event will now appear at a set interval (instead of a randomised interval) and the relic description will now say how long that interval is (note it's different depending on the game mode).
- Crystal Ball relic: The Roaming Traveller event will now appear at a set interval (instead of a randomised interval) and the relic description will now say how long that interval is (note it's different depending on the game mode).
- Bloodletting Marrow spell: This can now also spawn higher value Bone pickups depending on the cast power level and now can't kill you if you had low health.
- Blacksmithy Lackey event: If you have no relics that can be upgraded then it will now show some lines of text (instead of an empty selection menu).
- Immortis Necarch enemy boss: He'll now spawn some ghosties whenever he teleports.
- Restless Monolith: These now won't spawn very close to Hero Soul pickups.
//bug fixes
- Compendium - Online Leaderboards: When in the Hub the Boneworld Challenges leaderboard scores weren't showing.
- Holding the Charge Spell button immediately after picking up a Soul/Relic/Spell could instantly trigger another pickup you were touching (instead of it waiting for you to cast the spell).
- Boneworld Challenges: The Keepsake Key meta could give a free starting minion.
- Boneworld Challenges: In the Fortnightly Challenge during the final Princess death sequence the animation was scuffed.
- Psycho Possessed class: When choosing a possession the class meta summary wasn't showing the summary for the selected class.
- It was possible for your normal Health to go down despite having 1 Occult Health.
- Magma Gargantuan minion: He was counting as 3 Giants for the Giant max minion cap (instead of 2).
- Tamed Blossom Dryad minion: He was counting as a basic tamed minion instead of an upgraded one which could cause oddities (eg it could be sacrificed in a Beastilous Destineous boneraise).
- Boo Haunt and Big Boo Haunt enemies couldn't be Blessed.
