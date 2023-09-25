0.12.2 Minor Patch Notes

Patch Schedule

PDT: 3 PM, September 25, 2023

EDT: 6 PM, September 25, 2023

CEST: 12 AM, September 26, 2023

ICT: 5 AM, September 26, 2023

KST: 7 AM, September 26, 2023

Agents,

We are deploying a minor patch (Ver. 0.12.2) to make further improvements and fixes to the game. As we continue to go through the list of suggestions and issues, we will be deploying hotfixes and patches frequently until we can ensure Agents can all comfortably enjoy the game.

For the list of changes in this patch, please see below.

Community-Requested Improvements

Expanded the pause feature when playing solo mode With the previous patch (0.12.1), you could pause the game with the Esc key Now, the game will also pause during Synaptic Enhancement selection and the Inventory screen Please note that this only applies to solo mode!



Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where your movement speed could be slowed after being stunned with a flashbang

Fixed the issue where the window resolution options under video settings could be in non-typical combinations

Fixed the issue where it required multiple key presses to get the restart pop-up in the results screen

Fixed the issue where, when you have 2 tactical gear slots unlocked, the tactical gear slot placement and cycling order could be inconsistent

Please note that if you are playing at this time, your game will not be interrupted. You will be prompted to download the patch the next time you open Blackout Protocol. It is possible for teammates to play with mismatched game versions, which could potentially impact gameplay. So please install the update as soon as possible for the best experience.

ODS Team

