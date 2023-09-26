VenusBlood GAIA International is Now Available!

Sorry for the long wait, but this is what many of you have been waiting for! VBGI has finally been approved on STEAM and is now available for purchase!



You may find many senpai tentacles who have already played the game's other versions lurking in the Steam community forum. Please reach out and ask for help, or just chat and have fun.

Thank you all for your patience and support!

You can also meet fellow tentacles in our Discord server. Come join us over there as well!