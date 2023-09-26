 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VenusBlood GAIA International update for 26 September 2023

VenusBlood GAIA International is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 12273720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VenusBlood GAIA International is Now Available!

Sorry for the long wait, but this is what many of you have been waiting for! VBGI has finally been approved on STEAM and is now available for purchase!

You may find many senpai tentacles who have already played the game's other versions lurking in the Steam community forum. Please reach out and ask for help, or just chat and have fun.

Thank you all for your patience and support!

You can also meet fellow tentacles in our Discord server. Come join us over there as well!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link