1.4 MAJOR UPDATE

Hello residents! 👨‍🌾

The 1.4 update for <Grey Haven> has been applied~!

A sub-quest for Apis has been added.

A new dungeon and boss monsters have been added.

New outfits have been added.

The village has been newly improved.

Residents' houses will now be built in fixed locations.

The main quest's direction has been strengthened.

From now on, the village residents will engage in various activities based on timeline.

A pop-up for the subquest has been added.

Some monsters' sound effects and graphic effects have been modified.

Lights will automatically turn off and on depending on day and night.

Furthermore, the following bugs have been resolved:

An issue where the save file corrupts when more than 40 items are stored in the storage box.

A phenomenon where monsters don't take damage when the attack speed is too fast.

And so many other bugs...

Lastly, the known issues are as follows:

The village map excessively loads the GPU.

Some residents hold items unrelated to interactions.

Controller operations are inconvenient.

There's a need to refine sound settings.

An improved loading screen is needed.

Thank you sincerely for your continuous support and interest.

The next minor update will address the known issues and will be accompanied by the story of Stein.

Also, if there are contents you'd like to improve or modify for the next update,

please feel free to let us know!

We will do our best to reflect it in the next patch!!

Always thankful!