- No more tech limits for upgrades: not fun and uncessary nerfing
- Mechanic+ upgrade is back: same as above
- Getting Premium upgrade in the middile of a stage will sped up the current reload (if in progress) or do an insta-refill
- For new players: all upgrades are unlocked during the very first operation
TOP DOG update for 25 September 2023
v0.91d
