 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TOP DOG update for 25 September 2023

v0.91d

Share · View all patches · Build 12273642 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • No more tech limits for upgrades: not fun and uncessary nerfing
  • Mechanic+ upgrade is back: same as above
  • Getting Premium upgrade in the middile of a stage will sped up the current reload (if in progress) or do an insta-refill
  • For new players: all upgrades are unlocked during the very first operation

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1979411 Depot 1979411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link