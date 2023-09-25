 Skip to content

DIASPORA update for 25 September 2023

Support for controllers, improve convenience, and add key mapping capabilities

DIASPORA update for 25 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.
I'm sending you an update of the diaspora.

Controller support

  • XBOX Controller Support
  • Support for PlayStation 5 controllers

Add key mapping capabilities

  • You can now change the way you operate in the settings.

Improve brightness

  • Improving in-game brightness
  • Improve invisible areas by adding light to areas that are hard to see due to dark environments

I will work hard for those who enjoy the diaspora.
I'm waiting for your feedback!

Thank you.

Acts29games

