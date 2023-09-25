Support for controllers, improve convenience, and add key mapping capabilities

Hello.
I'm sending you an update of the diaspora.
Controller support
- XBOX Controller Support
- Support for PlayStation 5 controllers
Add key mapping capabilities
- You can now change the way you operate in the settings.
Improve brightness
- Improving in-game brightness
- Improve invisible areas by adding light to areas that are hard to see due to dark environments
I will work hard for those who enjoy the diaspora.
I'm waiting for your feedback!
Thank you.
Acts29games
Changed files in this update