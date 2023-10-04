Patch 4 04.10.23

The new patch includes a fix to a previous issue with save files. To rectify this issue we have had to change the location where The Repair House save files are stored on your computer.

To continue playing with the progress you have already made in The Repair House, you will need to move your existing save game file to the new location.

To replace the new save file with your existing one. Follow the steps below.

Update the game with the latest patch

Launch the game

Allow the game to load into the main menu

Press the “Windows” key to view your computer's desktop

Open the Windows File Explorer (shortcut is Windows Key + E)

Go to the below location on your local hard drive (bold items in the address will the specific to your computer)

C:\Users**WINDOWS USERNAME**\AppData\LocalLow\Quantum Logic Games\The Repair House

From this folder, copy the savegame.dat file

Open the folder named with 17 digits. This folder name will be unique to your computer. For example: “77531899330858648” - If this folder does not currently exist, return to The Repair House, start a new game and then return to The Repair House main menu.

Paste the original savegame.dat file into this folder

Select the option to “replace the file in the destination”

You should now be able to return to The Repair House and continue with your previous save file and progress

If you have any issues with the above instructions please submit a ticket via our customer support portal (https://fireshinegames.co.uk/submit-a-support-ticket/) and we will do our best to assist you.

Other fixes in this patch:

Fixed an issue that made the buttons used to cycle through current orders at the Catalogue table hard to click.

Fixed an issue with the 3D models of one of the Popcorn Machine's top covers.

The calendar now resets to the current month each time you view it.

Thank you all for playing The Repair House

Quantum Logic Games