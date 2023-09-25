-Three new vehicles confirmed for this week's update: T34 Calliope, Tiger II H, M12.

-Added a hidden mechanic - Critical Hit: Players have a very low chance to deal extra damage.

-Fixed a bug where completing a mission after the player's death would get stuck.

-Additionally, if the player completes a mission before the screen goes black after death, no backup crew

will be consumed!

-Optimized the armor display in the pause menu.

-Fixed tank display order issue in the garage.

-Now, pivot turning only takes effect when the vehicle is nearly stationary.

-Polished English text.