多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 25 September 2023

0.3.11

Share · View all patches · Build 12273432 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Three new vehicles confirmed for this week's update: T34 Calliope, Tiger II H, M12.
-Added a hidden mechanic - Critical Hit: Players have a very low chance to deal extra damage.
-Fixed a bug where completing a mission after the player's death would get stuck.
-Additionally, if the player completes a mission before the screen goes black after death, no backup crew
will be consumed!
-Optimized the armor display in the pause menu.
-Fixed tank display order issue in the garage.
-Now, pivot turning only takes effect when the vehicle is nearly stationary.
-Polished English text.

