Major Update 0.9 - Out Now

Hi folks,

Trunka here (Changed my handle from Trunks.)

As you know, I have been working on an update that takes a while.

To keep this update simple, here it is, Devilated 0.9. Enjoy!

Full interview version with Gianni Matragrano:

Steam Deck skin: Bring it to a local decal company

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Hh8MG88v3V8BtLjWvVqkrKDfQc15TECm



Full Blood Mesa experience:

New Demo available:

Join the Discord channel:

V 0.9 Changelog

Shitton of protagonist oneliners added, voiced by Gianni Matragrano

Brief story videos

Quick melee (Sword) like a samurai with katana

Abilities (Gliding Furfur Wing, Sword abilities, Gibbing Hook, Lighter - Deer Ghost, Grenade Slash...) enhancing maneuvers & combat

Revamped inventory system, holding/switching 9-13 weapons at once

Gore-blood revamped to go American Psycho.

Bike riding sections

Boss head as a weapon acquired after defeating every boss, non-repairable.

Changed instant-items to randomized Powerups scattered across all levels.

Resources = splitted between pickups and collecting corpses, and add armor

Endless mode changed to RPG style with different maps, including a merchant to buy stuff.

Simple B-Hopping.

Extended modding abilities (Characters/ HUD Change/ Hand model/ Custom Soundtrack...)

Fx (Outline, Screen-space reflections, smooth camera, caustics, new Stylish meter, Jump/Air-Dash magic circle effect...)

Reloading removed

Grounded Enemies randomly move sideways while attacking = battle more tactical

Town removed, merchant moved into the map. 2 previous merchants changed to Hp & Armor healer.

Improved performance & Steam Deck compatibility

Controller D-pad navigation snapping implemented

Jumping Pads added

Changes to weapons & bosses

Removed console, switch to panel-style for cheatcodes

UI changes

Created the base for future localization

Enemies voiced by me (Trunka) insulting player

Recoil patterns in 'Devilated' difficulty or higher

Lots of changes/ fixes

Thanks to the Neon Doctrine team and the community for having my back and providing support when needed.



Done with heart,

Trunka