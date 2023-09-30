 Skip to content

Devilated update for 30 September 2023

Major Update 0.9 - Out Now

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

Trunka here (Changed my handle from Trunks.)
As you know, I have been working on an update that takes a while.
To keep this update simple, here it is, Devilated 0.9. Enjoy!

Full interview version with Gianni Matragrano:

Steam Deck skin: Bring it to a local decal company

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Hh8MG88v3V8BtLjWvVqkrKDfQc15TECm

Full Blood Mesa experience:

New Demo available:

Join the Discord channel:

V 0.9 Changelog
  • Shitton of protagonist oneliners added, voiced by Gianni Matragrano
  • Brief story videos
  • Quick melee (Sword) like a samurai with katana
  • Abilities (Gliding Furfur Wing, Sword abilities, Gibbing Hook, Lighter - Deer Ghost, Grenade Slash...) enhancing maneuvers & combat
  • Revamped inventory system, holding/switching 9-13 weapons at once
  • Gore-blood revamped to go American Psycho.
  • Bike riding sections
  • Boss head as a weapon acquired after defeating every boss, non-repairable.
  • Changed instant-items to randomized Powerups scattered across all levels.
  • Resources = splitted between pickups and collecting corpses, and add armor
  • Endless mode changed to RPG style with different maps, including a merchant to buy stuff.
  • Simple B-Hopping.
  • Extended modding abilities (Characters/ HUD Change/ Hand model/ Custom Soundtrack...)
  • Fx (Outline, Screen-space reflections, smooth camera, caustics, new Stylish meter, Jump/Air-Dash magic circle effect...)
  • Reloading removed
  • Grounded Enemies randomly move sideways while attacking = battle more tactical
  • Town removed, merchant moved into the map. 2 previous merchants changed to Hp & Armor healer.
  • Improved performance & Steam Deck compatibility
  • Controller D-pad navigation snapping implemented
  • Jumping Pads added
  • Changes to weapons & bosses
  • Removed console, switch to panel-style for cheatcodes
  • UI changes
  • Created the base for future localization
  • Enemies voiced by me (Trunka) insulting player
  • Recoil patterns in 'Devilated' difficulty or higher
  • Lots of changes/ fixes

Thanks to the Neon Doctrine team and the community for having my back and providing support when needed.


Done with heart,
Trunka

