Share · View all patches · Build 12273303 · Last edited 25 September 2023 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello all,

Today we've released a small patch that fixes the following:

The game no longer crashes when binding a key to a missing action.

Tweaked the TEC-Sec SMG enemy accuracy when standing and crouched to be less accurate

Increased the player SMG accuracy a very small amount

Let us know what you think about the new enemy changes, does it make encountering the SMG Sec guards a little less painful?

Cheers,

-FBS Team