Additional DLC just released (10/05/2023)

We have released the following content:
- "NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening" Additional Officer Graphics and Trait of Popular Officers from the "NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION" 40th Anniversary Series' Popularity Rankings
A set of additional officer graphics and additional traits for "NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening".
A selection of officer graphics from the Series' Popularity Rankings, and an additional trait based on Moriyoshi Nikaidō, who became number 1 in the rankings.
-Additional Officer Graphics
Moriyoshi Nikaidō from Soutenroku, Dōsetsu Tachibana from Haouden, Yoshiaki Mogami from Soutenroku, Shikanosuke Yamanaka from Tendou, Katsuyori Takeda from Sphere of Influence.
- Additional Traits
Astonish
Changed files in this update