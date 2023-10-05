 Skip to content

NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening update for 5 October 2023

Additional DLC just released (10/05/2023)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have released the following content:

- "NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening" Additional Officer Graphics and Trait of Popular Officers from the "NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION" 40th Anniversary Series' Popularity Rankings

A set of additional officer graphics and additional traits for "NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening".
A selection of officer graphics from the Series' Popularity Rankings, and an additional trait based on Moriyoshi Nikaidō, who became number 1 in the rankings.

-Additional Officer Graphics
Moriyoshi Nikaidō from Soutenroku, Dōsetsu Tachibana from Haouden, Yoshiaki Mogami from Soutenroku, Shikanosuke Yamanaka from Tendou, Katsuyori Takeda from Sphere of Influence.

  • Additional Traits
    Astonish

