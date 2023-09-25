Hotfix 1.2.2b

Hello everyone. This is a hotfix to solve some problems that have been reported since we released the patch.

Fixed a problem with the trait "Veil of Shadows" producing a soft-lock state.

Modified the card description order to reflect that the self-damage suffered when casting a card (f.e., Shadow Mend) is activated before other actions. If you die because of its damage, the other actions will not be triggered.

Besides that, this also fixes some of the small bugs that have been reported.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.