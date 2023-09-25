Added 5 trainers where players can train in different weapon masteries for a price of gold.
All trainers are initially hidden and they appear based on world events.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 25 September 2023
Content patch
Added 5 trainers where players can train in different weapon masteries for a price of gold.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update