Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on September 25, 2023, at 18:20)

Build 12272936 · Last edited 25 September 2023 – 09:26:20 UTC

I have made the following adjustments:

<Puzzle Selection Screen>

Rearranged the order of images of materials required for Fusion to match the sequence mentioned in the hint text.

Adjusted the coloring mechanism of the hint text.

<Puzzle Screen>

Changed the mouse operation counting feature to be activated by pressing the "C key" only.

(You can now count while painting or marking with X)

Modified the counting feature to represent the "number from the starting cell where counting began to the current cell position."

<Option Screen>

Added the following options under the "Mouse" operation category:

Whether to activate the "Rewind Puzzle" function with wheel rotation.

Whether to enable marking with the wheel button.

⇒If off, you can mark by clicking while holding down the "M key."



I made the following corrections: