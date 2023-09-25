Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on September 25, 2023, at 18:20)

I have made the following adjustments:
<Puzzle Selection Screen>
- Rearranged the order of images of materials required for Fusion to match the sequence mentioned in the hint text.
- Adjusted the coloring mechanism of the hint text.
<Puzzle Screen>
- Changed the mouse operation counting feature to be activated by pressing the "C key" only.
(You can now count while painting or marking with X)
- Modified the counting feature to represent the "number from the starting cell where counting began to the current cell position."
<Option Screen>
Added the following options under the "Mouse" operation category:
- Whether to activate the "Rewind Puzzle" function with wheel rotation.
- Whether to enable marking with the wheel button.
⇒If off, you can mark by clicking while holding down the "M key."
I made the following corrections:
- In the confirmation dialog for "Do you want to solve this puzzle?", I fixed the issue where the button would respond to a right-click.
- In the Fusion screen, I fixed the problem where pressing LR on the controller did not correctly switch between tab pages.
- I made corrections for typographical errors reported by users.
Changed files in this update