 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Logiart Grimoire update for 25 September 2023

Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on September 25, 2023, at 18:20)

Share · View all patches · Build 12272936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made the following adjustments:

<Puzzle Selection Screen>

  • Rearranged the order of images of materials required for Fusion to match the sequence mentioned in the hint text.
  • Adjusted the coloring mechanism of the hint text.

<Puzzle Screen>

  • Changed the mouse operation counting feature to be activated by pressing the "C key" only.

(You can now count while painting or marking with X)

  • Modified the counting feature to represent the "number from the starting cell where counting began to the current cell position."

<Option Screen>
Added the following options under the "Mouse" operation category:

  • Whether to activate the "Rewind Puzzle" function with wheel rotation.
  • Whether to enable marking with the wheel button.
    ⇒If off, you can mark by clicking while holding down the "M key."


I made the following corrections:

  • In the confirmation dialog for "Do you want to solve this puzzle?", I fixed the issue where the button would respond to a right-click.
  • In the Fusion screen, I fixed the problem where pressing LR on the controller did not correctly switch between tab pages.
  • I made corrections for typographical errors reported by users.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2492392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link