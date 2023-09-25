Fixed Might of the Divine not working on many enemies including Training Dummies
Fixed Minion Power not accounting for Minion Attack Speed
Potential Fix for Familiar duplicating in multiplayer
Rune Knights update for 25 September 2023
Might of the Divine Fix
Changed files in this update