 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rune Knights update for 25 September 2023

Might of the Divine Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12272783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Might of the Divine not working on many enemies including Training Dummies
Fixed Minion Power not accounting for Minion Attack Speed
Potential Fix for Familiar duplicating in multiplayer

Changed files in this update

Rune Knights Content Depot 1101401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link