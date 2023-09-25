Hello. This is a small maintenance patch. Also announcing that Horde Hunters will take part in the Steam SHMUP Fest starting today and will also go on sale. We welcome all the new players!
General
- New air alert enemy aka "Big Boy"
- Added a message if not having enough gold when trying to repair a building
Bugs
- Monocle doesn't show the critical chance bonus on the weapon details if it's not purchased yet
- Mines mission map was missing the darkness effect for rain
