 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Horde Hunters update for 25 September 2023

v. 0.4.9

Share · View all patches · Build 12272770 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. This is a small maintenance patch. Also announcing that Horde Hunters will take part in the Steam SHMUP Fest starting today and will also go on sale. We welcome all the new players!

General

  • New air alert enemy aka "Big Boy"
  • Added a message if not having enough gold when trying to repair a building

Bugs

  • Monocle doesn't show the critical chance bonus on the weapon details if it's not purchased yet
  • Mines mission map was missing the darkness effect for rain

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2178561 Depot 2178561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link