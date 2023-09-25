 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Time Walker: Dark World update for 25 September 2023

Giveaway~AGAIN!

Share · View all patches · Build 12272750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Another giveaway is coming to celebrate that the number of Steam Reviews reaches 200! (Can win repeatedly with last giveaway)
  1. Send the screenshot of your Steam reviews to #screenshot channel in Discord before Oct 7th.
  • The screenshot must contain the ID in the upper left corner of the Steam client

  1. We will have 3 Winners for $2 Steam giftcard on October. 8th.

Thank you for your love and support to Time Walker: Dark World. We have more giveaways on the way! Please stay tune!

If you have any problem while playing the game, please leave a comment or Discord us.
DISCORD: https://discord.gg/Map4E2Reav

Changed depots in test_curse branch

View more data in app history for build 12272750
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2093911 Depot 2093911
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2093913 Depot 2093913
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link