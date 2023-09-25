 Skip to content

TICKDOWN update for 25 September 2023

Patch 8 - Aero Shotgun and Black Holes

Share · View all patches · Build 12272546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Air primary ability expanded to become Aero Shotgun:

    • Faster movement = more projectiles released with each shot
    • Current primary ability (Wind Burst) is still applied at point blank range

  • Wind Burst deflection and damage radius decreased

  • Wind Burst can be used to pop Pressure Bubbles

  • Wind Burst knocks up recently killed enemies

  • Hitting killed enemies with a Nuke Beam while Aftershock is active will result in their body imploding

  • Black Hole spawn condition updated -> it now can be spawned by hitting an imploding body (mentioned above) with a Lightning Bolt

  • Blood spawns on surfaces after enemies are killed

  • Using Ice Storm against Whirlpools will spawn Ice Meteors inside the Whirlpool

  • Projectiles and characters trapped in Pressure Bubbles have randomized rotation axes

  • Fixed projectiles trapped inside of "Nuclear Winter" spheres not being released after the sphere collapses

  • Improved Ice Wave appearance

  • Hide first Ice Wave ground indicator since it impacts visibility too much during gameplay

  • Black Hole sucks in enemies directly instead of revolving them

  • Improved Black Hole appearance

  • Added camera shakes to Black Hole

  • Black Hole active time decreased

  • UI interaction sounds improved

  • Portal teleportation sound improved

  • More obvious contextual info in the final scene of the game

  • Black Hole Crunched Meteor has a shorter delay between Energy Beam releases

  • Beam attacks no longer go through Black Holes

  • Louder pressure bubble pop sound

  • Made player ability release sounds louder

  • Updated codex entries for all enemies

Changed files in this update

