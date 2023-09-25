Patch 8 - Aero Shotgun and Black Holes

Air primary ability expanded to become Aero Shotgun: Faster movement = more projectiles released with each shot

Current primary ability (Wind Burst) is still applied at point blank range

Wind Burst deflection and damage radius decreased

Wind Burst can be used to pop Pressure Bubbles

Wind Burst knocks up recently killed enemies

Hitting killed enemies with a Nuke Beam while Aftershock is active will result in their body imploding

Black Hole spawn condition updated -> it now can be spawned by hitting an imploding body (mentioned above) with a Lightning Bolt

Blood spawns on surfaces after enemies are killed

Using Ice Storm against Whirlpools will spawn Ice Meteors inside the Whirlpool

Projectiles and characters trapped in Pressure Bubbles have randomized rotation axes

Fixed projectiles trapped inside of "Nuclear Winter" spheres not being released after the sphere collapses

Improved Ice Wave appearance

Hide first Ice Wave ground indicator since it impacts visibility too much during gameplay

Black Hole sucks in enemies directly instead of revolving them

Improved Black Hole appearance

Added camera shakes to Black Hole

Black Hole active time decreased

UI interaction sounds improved

Portal teleportation sound improved

More obvious contextual info in the final scene of the game

Black Hole Crunched Meteor has a shorter delay between Energy Beam releases

Beam attacks no longer go through Black Holes

Louder pressure bubble pop sound

Made player ability release sounds louder