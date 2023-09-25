-
Air primary ability expanded to become Aero Shotgun:
- Faster movement = more projectiles released with each shot
- Current primary ability (Wind Burst) is still applied at point blank range
Wind Burst deflection and damage radius decreased
Wind Burst can be used to pop Pressure Bubbles
Wind Burst knocks up recently killed enemies
Hitting killed enemies with a Nuke Beam while Aftershock is active will result in their body imploding
Black Hole spawn condition updated -> it now can be spawned by hitting an imploding body (mentioned above) with a Lightning Bolt
Blood spawns on surfaces after enemies are killed
Using Ice Storm against Whirlpools will spawn Ice Meteors inside the Whirlpool
Projectiles and characters trapped in Pressure Bubbles have randomized rotation axes
Fixed projectiles trapped inside of "Nuclear Winter" spheres not being released after the sphere collapses
Improved Ice Wave appearance
Hide first Ice Wave ground indicator since it impacts visibility too much during gameplay
Black Hole sucks in enemies directly instead of revolving them
Improved Black Hole appearance
Added camera shakes to Black Hole
Black Hole active time decreased
UI interaction sounds improved
Portal teleportation sound improved
More obvious contextual info in the final scene of the game
Black Hole Crunched Meteor has a shorter delay between Energy Beam releases
Beam attacks no longer go through Black Holes
Louder pressure bubble pop sound
Made player ability release sounds louder
Updated codex entries for all enemies
TICKDOWN update for 25 September 2023
Patch 8 - Aero Shotgun and Black Holes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
