War Mongrels update for 25 September 2023

Changelist #46979

Changelist #46979 · Build 12272515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Global
  • PC STEAM game version may detects connected gamepad type: xbox/ps4/ps5 and automatically changes gamepad icons;
  • Fixes to offset in options menu sliders.
Chapter 12
  • Fixes to challenge 'Kill all enemies' on map12.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1101790/War_Mongrels/

