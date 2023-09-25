Changelist #46979
Global
- PC STEAM game version may detects connected gamepad type: xbox/ps4/ps5 and automatically changes gamepad icons;
- Fixes to offset in options menu sliders.
Chapter 12
- Fixes to challenge 'Kill all enemies' on map12.
