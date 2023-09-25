 Skip to content

Monster Line of Defense update for 25 September 2023

September 25th Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12272480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fixed an issue with the display of English fonts in some message windows.
2.Added time acceleration and deceleration feature for turrets. Press the Q or E key to accelerate or decelerate (requires higher computer performance).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2373341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2378000
  • Loading history…
