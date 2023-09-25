Black Forest 2.0 Launches Today: Unleash the Darkness!

Greetings,

Resilient Survivors of the Black Forest,

The moment we've all eagerly awaited has finally arrived! Black Forest 2.0 is now officially launched, marking a new era of survival. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to my dedicated community for making this journey possible.

Are you prepared to face the horrors that dwell within the forest? Darkness reigns, and sinister secrets stir. Can you defend your village from the relentless attention of the woods' malevolent inhabitants? The darkness awaits, and it’s time to embark on your journey to survive the unrelenting horrors that await you.

Join Our Village and Support Us:

Being a small indie studio, I truly understand the mighty power of our community, and you can help me in numerous ways:

🌲 Spread the Love: Unleash the darkness! Introduce Black Forest to your family, friends, and even your favorite streamer. Your whispers can beckon more survivors to our realm, and united, we’ll confront the looming shadows that await.

🌳 Steam Review Magic: After you’ve braved the depths of the forest’s darkness, consider leaving us a review on Steam. Your insights not only illuminate the path for potential chiefs but also stokes the fires of determination as I relentlessly refine my game. Your feedback fortifies my resolve!

🌲 Social Media Squad: Share our news, unveils the updates, and recount your harrowing experiences with fellow chiefs on social media and become a harbinger of Black Forest tales.

No pressure, though! I'm just thrilled to have you here with us, whether you're gathering resources, building up your village, or simply hanging out. Your presence in the Black Forest community means the world to me.

Join our fellow village chiefs on my Discord channel, where you can report any bugs, share your thoughts, and provide feedback on the game. Your insights are invaluable, and together, we'll continue to shape the future of Black Forest.

The darkness may be unrelenting, but so is our gratitude for your unwavering support. We can't wait to see you in the Black Forest and hear your tales of survival.

Stay vigilant, stay determined, and most importantly, stay alive.

The adventure has just begun,

Tom