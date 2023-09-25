INCREDIBLE NEW MAP & 2 NEW ABILITIES (1.28)

_Hello everyone! It's been a while since the last big update...and that's because I've been hard at work polishing up the game and implementing a bunch of really small features/ bug fixes

It's time for another huge content update!_

New Map: Castle













The screenshots really don't do this map justice—the amount of detail I put into this one is incredible :)

Play Capture the Flag on two sides of the same castle! There's huge verticality, bridges, hideouts, and parts of some towers are even enterable!

Other

I've also bumped the number of maps in the map vote to 6 to accomadate

2 new Abilities

Hardened Bullet





This is a new always active passive ability

The first bullet of the mag deals 1.5X damage. For example, the damage for the AK is something like [48, 23, 23, 23 etc]. For the shotgun pistol, one of the pellets is randomly chosen to do 1.5X damage

Overall it's a pretty unique ability, there will be more abilities soon that modify game rules or centre around combat rather than movement. Let me know on the Paint Warfare Discord if you have ideas!

Med Kit





This replaces the old 'Heal' ability with something that's also useful for cooperation team-based modes. If you bought the old heal ability, you'll have this automatically unlocked

You can throw the medkit down to your feet (instantly drops) or anywhere you like

It deals a small explosion where it drops where it heals 30HP for you/teammates in the radius

It then heals 10HP every second for 8 seconds for you/teammates standing in the radius

So essentially if you see one of your allies are low, you can throw the medkit at them and heal them :)

Overhauled: Glider

The glider has been due for an overhaul for ages, it's been hardly used because it was weak and it also wasn't very fun to use.







Momentum: if you fly downwards for long/fast enough, you build up momentum in your glider which you can use to fly up really fast as well

Buffed the overall speed of the glider

Added wind SFX depending on the speed, and the camera now zooms slightly depending on how fast you're going



Overhauled: Radar

The radar was very weak, so now on top of showing enemies through walls, it now displays directional arrows around your crosshair to reveal nearby enemies to you

Overhauled: Super Speed Boots

Super speed boots now increase speed while midair as well

New Map Feature: Giant Fans

This was the suggestion of some of the members on our community Paint Warfare Discord Server. I've only added it to the new castle map for the time being.





Polish & Bug Fixes