Good day Rugby 7s Fans.

Finally new update. Play the new KNOCKOUT MODE in the main menu.

Challenge yourself to beat 16 teams in a row to be crowned the KNOCKOUT CHAMPION.

New game mode - Knockout Mode

New UI menu icons - Better visibility and contras.

New passing height, accuracy

Hope you enjoy the new game mode.

Thank you for the support