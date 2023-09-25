Build 0.1.34 Testing Notes

We are finally finished our preliminary level designs.
- All levels are open for testing purposes. Normal game player will start from level 1 in "The Void"
- Steam features will NOT work in Play Testing Branch. You can request keys for Main Branch.
- There will be some minor problems in some levels. Some of them may be impossible to win. We hope you will be understanding about this errors but we still welcome any feedback no matter how small or how hot it is!
- If you want to ask anything about game or want to report bugs you can reach us from the icons in the right of "Main Menu"
Changed files in this update