聖戰科洛斯（Cronous） update for 25 September 2023

Cronous Online Routine Maintenance Announcement

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear players:
Cronous Online will undergo routine maintenance every Tuesday, during which the game will be unavailable. In order to protect the integrity of account data, please exit the game before the maintenance begins, thank you for your support and understanding.
Estimated maintenance time: September 26, 10:00-12:00 AM
Maintenance and update content:
1.Repairing and replacing the setting error of Infinty Server Package.
2. Store items updated
3. Siege Battles start
4. Infinity NPCs appear

Cronous Online Operation Team
Sept 25th，2023

