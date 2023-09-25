Updating to Build 8 - Control

Hello Everyone,

Blog

A smaller update this time around.

Keyboard controls and key bindings have been added to the game, along with an initial version of the Codex. As is, the Codex mostly allows for reviewing any tutorials that have already been completed.

This will most likely be the last update for this year. I'm not in the best of states, and need to focus on job hunting on top of that.

I will be starting work on a tower defence version of this game, just to work on something somewhat different and hopefully get out of this funk. It will basically be a rework of EEE, so I'll hopefully have something to show before the end of the year.

That being said, I'll still be working on the design of EEE. I'm currently trying to design the next stages, which will be having other objects in the orbital view, orbital infrastructure, and how all that will connect together without horribly unbalancing the expedition site layer of the game.

TL;DR: Keyboard hotkeys and initial Codex menu added. This is the last update for this year. Starting work on a TD version of the game. Continuing work on design for next EEE update, orbital objects and infrastructure

Now, on to the main show:

New Features

Keyboard controls for moving the camera, opening the build menu and selecting buildings

Key rebinding

Initial Codex menu, currently allows for review of any completed tutorial

OOMM Interactive Discord: https://discord.gg/TnGm72hCAs

OOMM Interactive Ko-fi page: https://ko-fi.com/oomminteractive