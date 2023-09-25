 Skip to content

Robospital update for 25 September 2023

Robospital Maintenance Notice – September 25, 2023

Robospital Maintenance Notice – September 25, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔧 Robospital Announcements 🔧

To: Robospital Medical Staff
From: Robospital Maintenance Department
Date: September 25, 2023
Version: 1.0.2

⚙️ Robospital Maintenance Specifications:

  • Case "Guide 1": Fixed an error in the requirement.
  • Case "To the end 2": Corrected an error in the requirement.

Your understanding and cooperation during the maintenance phase have been invaluable. Should you have any inquiries or require further details, please don't hesitate to contact the designated department at goldenbananasoft@gmail.com

