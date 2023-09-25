[Notice] In-game Known Issues

Share · View all patches · Build 12271688 · Last edited 25 September 2023 – 06:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We have internally checked several in-game issues after September 21st Update.

Further details are as follows:

===============

[In-game Issues]

(1) Daily Mission RESET TIME is set at [02:00 GMT].

(2) Ephnel → Equip Possession Equalizer [Snow Flower] → Enter Vile Predator / District 6 → Game Crash

[Fix]

(1) Daily Mission RESET TIME Issue → [Fix Schedule] October 12th Update

(2) Ephnel's Possession Equalizer [Snow Flower] Issue → [FIXED through Client Patch] September 25th, 06:00 GMT

[Compensation]

Parable's High-Grade A.R Transmitter x3

> It will be provided after Client Patch. (September 25th, 06:00 GMT)

We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience,

and SoulWorker will try to provide a better service for our users.

Thank you.