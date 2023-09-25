[Notice] In-game Known Issues

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.
We have internally checked several in-game issues after September 21st Update.
Further details are as follows:
===============
[In-game Issues]
(1) Daily Mission RESET TIME is set at [02:00 GMT].
(2) Ephnel → Equip Possession Equalizer [Snow Flower] → Enter Vile Predator / District 6 → Game Crash
[Fix]
(1) Daily Mission RESET TIME Issue → [Fix Schedule] October 12th Update
(2) Ephnel's Possession Equalizer [Snow Flower] Issue → [FIXED through Client Patch] September 25th, 06:00 GMT
[Compensation]
-
Parable's High-Grade A.R Transmitter x3
> It will be provided after Client Patch. (September 25th, 06:00 GMT)
We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience,
and SoulWorker will try to provide a better service for our users.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update