Locuras en el Banaverso update for 25 September 2023

September Update

General

  • Pelo concha has arrived, the guide who gives you information about the missions and objectives, as well as clues and good jokes
  • Texture optimization of game coins, now they are lighter in weight
  • Improved data loading system, now you will have better progress saving
  • Andrés no longer swims, the allied character will disappear as soon as he hits the water, and you will not be able to summon him while the player is submerged
  • Added and improved the button to skip cinematics

Level 1:

  • Fixed the gorilla so he always chases you
  • Added voices to the fake Santa when he throws bombs at you
  • Fixed level 1 construction to improve stage boundaries
  • Added more enemies to improve the game difficulty

Level 2:

  • Added more enemies to improve the game difficulty
  • Fixed the construction of the space to improve the route
  • Fixed some puzzle issues, the crank puzzle now properly registers when it is inserted and the challenge is solved

Level 3:

  • Added more enemies to improve the game difficulty
  • Decorations were added in the cargo room
  • Optimization in challenges

Level 4:

  • Maritime decor added to space to enhance aesthetics
  • Some unnecessary barriers and obstacles were removed to improve the visual and route of the level
  • The Poronga Fish arrives

