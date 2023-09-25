September Update

General
- Pelo concha has arrived, the guide who gives you information about the missions and objectives, as well as clues and good jokes
- Texture optimization of game coins, now they are lighter in weight
- Improved data loading system, now you will have better progress saving
- Andrés no longer swims, the allied character will disappear as soon as he hits the water, and you will not be able to summon him while the player is submerged
- Added and improved the button to skip cinematics
Level 1:
- Fixed the gorilla so he always chases you
- Added voices to the fake Santa when he throws bombs at you
- Fixed level 1 construction to improve stage boundaries
- Added more enemies to improve the game difficulty
Level 2:
- Added more enemies to improve the game difficulty
- Fixed the construction of the space to improve the route
- Fixed some puzzle issues, the crank puzzle now properly registers when it is inserted and the challenge is solved
Level 3:
- Added more enemies to improve the game difficulty
- Decorations were added in the cargo room
- Optimization in challenges
Level 4:
- Maritime decor added to space to enhance aesthetics
- Some unnecessary barriers and obstacles were removed to improve the visual and route of the level
- The Poronga Fish arrives
