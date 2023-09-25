MAJOR UPDATE - KNOCKOUT MODE

Good day Rugby 7s Fans.

Great news, brand new MAJOR update is finally here!

Test your skill in the new KNOCKOUT MODE - where you have to beat 16 teams in a row to win.

Each time you win you will receive player CARDS that can boost your team. Build your team with the reward cards you collect. If you score 4 tries or more in a match, you will earn more cards.

Brand new game mode - KNOCKOUT MODE

Brand new UI icons - more visible, more contras.

New passing code - more height and accuracy

New off the ball running from AI

Hope you enjoy.