Rugby Sevens 23 update for 25 September 2023

MAJOR UPDATE - KNOCKOUT MODE

Good day Rugby 7s Fans.

Great news, brand new MAJOR update is finally here!

Test your skill in the new KNOCKOUT MODE - where you have to beat 16 teams in a row to win.

Each time you win you will receive player CARDS that can boost your team. Build your team with the reward cards you collect. If you score 4 tries or more in a match, you will earn more cards.

  • Brand new game mode - KNOCKOUT MODE
  • Brand new UI icons - more visible, more contras.
  • New passing code - more height and accuracy
  • New off the ball running from AI

Hope you enjoy.

