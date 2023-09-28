 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dokapon Kingdom: Connect update for 28 September 2023

[Patch] Dokapon Kingdom: Connect Fixes/Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 12271579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Dokapon Kingdom: Connect players,

Today (9/28 @ 10am PDT), there will be several updates to the Steam release of Dokapon Kingdom: Connect. You can find the previous and updated functions listed below:

[Adjustments/Fixes]

  • Upon startup, the game defaults to full screen.

[Title Screen/Menu Button UI]

  • In menus (before game startup) button icons will now switch automatically depending on type of controller being used.
  • Button icons will be shown when using a controller and keyboard keys will show if using a keyboard.
  • *Note: Button icons/keys will not switch automatically during a game and will still need to be swapped in the settings menu.

[Settings Screen: Game Window Size]

Previous
  • Returns the size of the game window to its default setting.
Updated
  • Returns the size of the game window in window mode to its default setting.

[Added Functions]

Settings
  • Full Screen options allows players to toggle between fullscreen and window mode.
  • Help Description allows players to change the game into full screen. Can also be toggled with "Alt + Enter".

[Offline Mode Name Input]

  • Allows keyboard input for player name.

[Keyboard Name Input Message]

  • The input message "Please enter your name in 10 characters or less." will now be shown as prompt before inputting a player name.

Best,
Team IFI

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2338141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2338142
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link