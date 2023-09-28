[Patch] Dokapon Kingdom: Connect Fixes/Updates

Hello Dokapon Kingdom: Connect players,
Today (9/28 @ 10am PDT), there will be several updates to the Steam release of Dokapon Kingdom: Connect. You can find the previous and updated functions listed below:
[Adjustments/Fixes]
- Upon startup, the game defaults to full screen.
[Title Screen/Menu Button UI]
- In menus (before game startup) button icons will now switch automatically depending on type of controller being used.
- Button icons will be shown when using a controller and keyboard keys will show if using a keyboard.
- *Note: Button icons/keys will not switch automatically during a game and will still need to be swapped in the settings menu.
[Settings Screen: Game Window Size]
Previous
- Returns the size of the game window to its default setting.
Updated
- Returns the size of the game window in window mode to its default setting.
[Added Functions]
Settings
- Full Screen options allows players to toggle between fullscreen and window mode.
- Help Description allows players to change the game into full screen. Can also be toggled with "Alt + Enter".
[Offline Mode Name Input]
- Allows keyboard input for player name.
[Keyboard Name Input Message]
- The input message "Please enter your name in 10 characters or less." will now be shown as prompt before inputting a player name.
Best,
Team IFI
Changed files in this update