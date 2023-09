Hello everyone!

I wish you lots of fun finding all the cats in Bali, especially the long-lost Golden Cat!

I'm trying to make each game better than the last one or add some new, exciting things. As things get more complicated, there might also appear bugs. If you find one, please let me know in this thread and I'll fix it asap. Thanks! :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2356500/Cats_Hidden_in_Bali/

Peace & Love

Patrick