Update V0.7.60

New airdrop: Thunder Shield (Replaced the Isolation Shield. In addition to being immune to all damage, it can also inflict continuous damage to nearby enemies)

New equipment: Devastator (Slow to charge, but its wide-range attack can instantly kill common enemies, ineffective against elites and bosses)

New equipment: Electric Shuriken (Intermittently launches blades in all directions with the character as the center. After a period of time, the blades return to the character's position, dealing damage to all enemies in the path)

New fused equipment: Lightning Boomerang (Made from the fusion of Infinite Plasma disc and Lightning Blade. It throws boomerangs in a spiral motion around, and these boomerangs eventually return to the character)

New mods: Auto Select (Equipping this mod allows the AI assistant to select upgrades automatically during leveling up, and the upgrade interface will no longer pop up)

Added unlimited upgrade options: All Damage, Weapon Damage, Equipment Damage, Max Health, Armor, Health Recovery (previously, there were no upgrade options, only Recovery and Refine options)

New Languages: French, Polish

【Optimizations】

Removed commas for damage numbers

Reorganized sound effects and fixed some uncontrollable sound issues

Added hover and click sounds to all buttons

Ships now only land inside the circle

Rebalanced the Ice Ring skill of Vanguard: Initial duration changed to 2.5s, and initial cooldown changed to 14s

Frozen state now adds a 30% damage bonus

Added a landing pod's location display toggle

【Fixed Issues】

Fixed monster spawning issues in Endless Mode

Fixed the issue of incorrect bonus for Charging

Fixed the issue of insufficient bonus for Glass Cannon

Fixed the issue where pressing ESC in the equipment selection interface wouldn't return

I welcome all of you for your feedback and suggestions in the comments! Thanks again for your support!

