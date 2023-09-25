Updated to 1.79

A big update to Celtreos!

New Progress Tracking Mode

There’s a lot in this game, and you don’t want to miss anything. Now you can be sure you haven’t, using a new mode that keeps track of the major things you have done! Use the new “trophy” button on the main options screen to reach this mode.

In the top-left corner of this screen is a basic percentage of overall game progress (this is also displayed on the trophy button itself from the options screen, as a quick reference).

Although Achievements can be triggered any time you play the game, this mode will now keep track of the unique kinds of Achievements that you have ever been awarded. The conditions for activating them are secret…can you find them all?

There is also a section on general stage-by-stage progress. Most of these will be gradually awarded through normal gameplay but there are still some interesting ones to unveil!

Finally, there is a 3rd section to cover other aspects of the game. Initially these are focused on abilities…try to explore all the weapons, defenses and other features of your ship!

If you are having trouble triggering some of these, turn on the “Hints” button to show extra information when selecting each goal, that may help you to understand how to get it.

Try your best to reach 100% but this mode will probably expand over time with even more new secret goals to achieve!!!

Gameplay Tweaks

As usual, a few minor improvements to artwork, animation and stage design.