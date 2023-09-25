Changed default block brightness to be dark instead of light

Fixed minigame brightness bug

Fixed bug where key was not found in MapDrawManager dictionary

Updated inventory and floating items sprites

Increased Gold probability

Widescreen adjustments

Reduced player air usage when outside robot

Fixed bug where player could drop an object down via mouse while outside of robot

Added light section to start tutorial

Fixed bug where animations weren’t being shown during start tutorial

Fixed bug where pause menu was coming on during start tutorial callsign input

Fixed bug where audio was only coming out of 1 side