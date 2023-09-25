Changed default block brightness to be dark instead of light
Fixed minigame brightness bug
Fixed bug where key was not found in MapDrawManager dictionary
Updated inventory and floating items sprites
Increased Gold probability
Widescreen adjustments
Reduced player air usage when outside robot
Fixed bug where player could drop an object down via mouse while outside of robot
Added light section to start tutorial
Fixed bug where animations weren’t being shown during start tutorial
Fixed bug where pause menu was coming on during start tutorial callsign input
Fixed bug where audio was only coming out of 1 side
Astrominer Playtest update for 25 September 2023
rc0.9
Changed default block brightness to be dark instead of light
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update