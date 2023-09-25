 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astrominer Playtest update for 25 September 2023

rc0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 12271464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed default block brightness to be dark instead of light
Fixed minigame brightness bug
Fixed bug where key was not found in MapDrawManager dictionary
Updated inventory and floating items sprites
Increased Gold probability
Widescreen adjustments
Reduced player air usage when outside robot
Fixed bug where player could drop an object down via mouse while outside of robot
Added light section to start tutorial
Fixed bug where animations weren’t being shown during start tutorial
Fixed bug where pause menu was coming on during start tutorial callsign input
Fixed bug where audio was only coming out of 1 side

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2544671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link