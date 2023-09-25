Copter Update

Various improvements and rebalance:
- Bunch of fixes and small rebalances.
- Doors could now be restored only once and at 66% of the initial health level.
- Now player can choose Boss while starting new game.
- Traps are randomly placed on levels 7 and 3.
- Totem now initially increases damage instead of regenerating energy.
- Air Support now show area of effect before hit.
New content:
- New explosives modification 'Firework' - If bomb hit enemy, and player in area of effect of that bomb, only shrapnel will be trigered. Shrapnel cannot harm the player.
- New laser modification 'Can Opener' - Laser will ignore part of the body and cause damage directly to health pool.
- New flamethrower modification 'Grill' - Reduces flamethrower's hit damage. Increases status and oil DPS by hit damage.
- New bullets modification 'Tactical Shooting' - Bullets will pierce through enemies. For every 25 kills with bullets, for limited time player will get a chance to misfire with bullets.
- New Boss added - Copter:
