Bone Mayhem update for 25 September 2023

Copter Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Various improvements and rebalance:
  • Bunch of fixes and small rebalances.
  • Doors could now be restored only once and at 66% of the initial health level.
  • Now player can choose Boss while starting new game.
  • Traps are randomly placed on levels 7 and 3.
  • Totem now initially increases damage instead of regenerating energy.
  • Air Support now show area of effect before hit.
New content:
  • New explosives modification 'Firework' - If bomb hit enemy, and player in area of effect of that bomb, only shrapnel will be trigered. Shrapnel cannot harm the player.
  • New laser modification 'Can Opener' - Laser will ignore part of the body and cause damage directly to health pool.
  • New flamethrower modification 'Grill' - Reduces flamethrower's hit damage. Increases status and oil DPS by hit damage.
  • New bullets modification 'Tactical Shooting' - Bullets will pierce through enemies. For every 25 kills with bullets, for limited time player will get a chance to misfire with bullets.
  • New Boss added - Copter:



