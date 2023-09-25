- Rewired updated.
- The Pretzel Drop has more interactive rocks in 3 locations.
- Cars have slight velocity boost from impacts.
- Props now have sound and spark emission.
- Volumetric quality tuned.
- Graphics Setting available from Granite God Mesa pause menu.
- Default resolution is now 2560 x 1440 per tester feedback.
- Patriot Oxide is slightly faster to help players clear the first three levels without a Compact Class car.
- Greater intelligence range for AI on Levels 1, 2 and 3.
MotorCubs RC update for 25 September 2023
Windows Build 588
Patchnotes via Steam Community
