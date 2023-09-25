 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 25 September 2023

Windows Build 588

Share · View all patches · Build 12271258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Rewired updated.
  • The Pretzel Drop has more interactive rocks in 3 locations.
  • Cars have slight velocity boost from impacts.
  • Props now have sound and spark emission.
  • Volumetric quality tuned.
  • Graphics Setting available from Granite God Mesa pause menu.
  • Default resolution is now 2560 x 1440 per tester feedback.
  • Patriot Oxide is slightly faster to help players clear the first three levels without a Compact Class car.
  • Greater intelligence range for AI on Levels 1, 2 and 3.

