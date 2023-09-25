Small Update

Bugs Fixes/Adjustment
- We Adjust the objetive in the game so it can be more easier to spot in the map.
- Rebaked the light in each levels
- Fix an issue with the leaderboard not actually pushing the time score into the table.
Changed files in this update