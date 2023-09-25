 Skip to content

Endless Apocalypse update for 25 September 2023

Small Update

Endless Apocalypse update for 25 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs Fixes/Adjustment

  • We Adjust the objetive in the game so it can be more easier to spot in the map.
  • Rebaked the light in each levels
  • Fix an issue with the leaderboard not actually pushing the time score into the table.

