09/25 (Mon) Update - “Add a Dash of Bitters～Rock Climbing Chapter～” starts!

The following will be held from 09/25 (Mon).
- “Add a Dash of Bitters～Rock Climbing Chapter～” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha” starts!
- “Rock Climbing Pack,” “New Owner Support Pack (STM),” “SSR Deco-bromide V Stone Set” now on sale!
The following are still ongoing!
- “Momiji's's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2023/09/26 (Tue) 15:59 UTC
- “Vintage Outfit Gacha (Leifang)” ～ 2023/10/01 (Sun) 15:59 UTC
- “Star Outfit Gacha (Shandy)” ～ 2023/10/02 (Mon) 18:59 UTC
- “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① & ②” ～ 2023/10/02 (Mon) 18:59 UTC
