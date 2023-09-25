CozySpace Update v1.01.209

In this update, we've introduced a "Street Food Market" themed furniture series, featuring elements like Mid-Autumn mooncakes, lanterns, and of course, everyone's favorite plastic chairs and stools.

Added furniture size indicators. You can now enable or disable the size indicators by clicking the "Ruler" icon in the bottom right corner.

Altered the behavior when moving furniture. Now, furniture doesn't immediately snap to the cursor's position after clicking to move it. This change aims to allow players to more precisely fine-tune the placement of their furniture.

Improved the display logic of the base frame to better accommodate model rotations and scaling.

Optimized texture loading methods, reducing memory usage during gameplay.