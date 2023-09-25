 Skip to content

Tower Song Playtest update for 25 September 2023

Critical Bug Fix 9/24/2023

This patch fixes one critical and one UI bug in the Playtest build.

The text for Scatter Shot has been adjusted.

A previously unpassable tile in the Guhar Woods Detour Path has been fixed.

