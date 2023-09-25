Critical Bug Fix 9/24/2023

This patch fixes one critical and one UI bug in the Playtest build.
The text for Scatter Shot has been adjusted.
A previously unpassable tile in the Guhar Woods Detour Path has been fixed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This patch fixes one critical and one UI bug in the Playtest build.
The text for Scatter Shot has been adjusted.
A previously unpassable tile in the Guhar Woods Detour Path has been fixed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update