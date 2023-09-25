【Update #3】New Features & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12270870 · Last edited 25 September 2023 – 07:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this is the Monster Guide Team!

We're back with another update and here's what's new:

🌟New Features:

Added the ability to skip minigames: Each minigame requires a minimum of one playthrough, after which you can use the skip feature.

🌟Content Updates:

Modified the requirements for successfully presenting evidence: Previously, you needed to present 4 pieces of evidence, but with this update, you only need to present 3 pieces of evidence.

Escape Room timeout duration: The timeout for Escape Room games has been adjusted to 10 minutes.

🛠Bug Fixes:

Other minor bug fixes: We've fixed a number of minor bugs in the game.

Thank you so much for your continued support and interest!