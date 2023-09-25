 Skip to content

Love Too Easily update for 25 September 2023

【Update #3】New Features & Bug Fixes

Build 12270870

Hello, this is the Monster Guide Team!
We're back with another update and here's what's new:

🌟New Features:

  • Added the ability to skip minigames: Each minigame requires a minimum of one playthrough, after which you can use the skip feature.

🌟Content Updates:

  • Modified the requirements for successfully presenting evidence: Previously, you needed to present 4 pieces of evidence, but with this update, you only need to present 3 pieces of evidence.
  • Escape Room timeout duration: The timeout for Escape Room games has been adjusted to 10 minutes.

🛠Bug Fixes:

  • Other minor bug fixes: We've fixed a number of minor bugs in the game.

Thank you so much for your continued support and interest!

  • Monster Guide Team

