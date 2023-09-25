【Update #3】New Features & Bug Fixes

Hello, this is the Monster Guide Team!
We're back with another update and here's what's new:
🌟New Features:
- Added the ability to skip minigames: Each minigame requires a minimum of one playthrough, after which you can use the skip feature.
🌟Content Updates:
- Modified the requirements for successfully presenting evidence: Previously, you needed to present 4 pieces of evidence, but with this update, you only need to present 3 pieces of evidence.
- Escape Room timeout duration: The timeout for Escape Room games has been adjusted to 10 minutes.
🛠Bug Fixes:
- Other minor bug fixes: We've fixed a number of minor bugs in the game.
Thank you so much for your continued support and interest!
- Monster Guide Team
Changed files in this update