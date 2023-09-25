- Added Zoom when aiming
- Made short duration slow-motion during special attack and Gliding while aiming
- Fixed Jarring Camera issue
Plunge The Plumber update for 25 September 2023
Version 1.5.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
