- All story triggers go up to the mayor in S'hari
- Random character select now works
- Doubled unlocked characters for Arcade Mode
- Removed a slippery surface in Ice castle
- More places should play the proper music when going to a new area
Corvos Dynasty Playtest update for 25 September 2023
September 24th Update
