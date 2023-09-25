 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Corvos Dynasty Playtest update for 25 September 2023

September 24th Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12270831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • All story triggers go up to the mayor in S'hari
  • Random character select now works
  • Doubled unlocked characters for Arcade Mode
  • Removed a slippery surface in Ice castle
  • More places should play the proper music when going to a new area

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2599251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link