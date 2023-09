Share · View all patches · Build 12270709 · Last edited 25 September 2023 – 02:39:18 UTC by Wendy

This patch is focused on quality of life and user experience improvements which were inspired by watching YouTubers play our game

Improved physics performance

Added "Fast Mode" as a pause menu option. Fast mode speeds up text, movement and animations!

Added a mini tooltip to display status info during battles

Fixed a glitch where the summary screen was not displaying information at certain resolutions

Thanks again for all the play-throughs and feedback!