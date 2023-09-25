Warlordocracy Early v8.9

Small AI update, but mostly just working on Chapter 2 dialogue+scripts. You can now beat the entire game in two different ways in Ch.2, but these shortcuts will be extremely difficult.

Gonna upload a new Chapter 2 alpha to Patreon shortly: https://www.patreon.com/lcsoftware

Complete list of changes:

-Improved waypoint pathfinding slightly.

-F5 quicksave now checks for combat, story fail, etc.

-Line of sight checks now account of object collision size.

-Increased Education requirement for the 4 magic abilities.

-Doubled frequency of AI rotation, no longer allowed to face an adjacent wall.

-You can now beat the entire game in Chapter 2 Alpha (extremely difficult secret).

-Map ambient sound now ends when credits play, sound effect now plays on new objective.

-New mobiles and sprites: mages (pyromancer, cryomancer, biomancer, neuromancer, necromancer).

-New main characters for Chapter 2: Ursin, Braxo, Ernoso.

-New items: rat pheromones, Lucid the Siliki (book).

-Lots of new dialogue for Chapter 2 alpha (Patreon).

-Changed name of Chapter 2 to "Threads of Amnesty".