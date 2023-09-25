Warlordocracy Early v8.9

Small AI update, but mostly just working on Chapter 2 dialogue+scripts. You can now beat the entire game in two different ways in Ch.2, but these shortcuts will be extremely difficult.
Gonna upload a new Chapter 2 alpha to Patreon shortly: https://www.patreon.com/lcsoftware
Complete list of changes:
-Improved waypoint pathfinding slightly.
-F5 quicksave now checks for combat, story fail, etc.
-Line of sight checks now account of object collision size.
-Increased Education requirement for the 4 magic abilities.
-Doubled frequency of AI rotation, no longer allowed to face an adjacent wall.
-You can now beat the entire game in Chapter 2 Alpha (extremely difficult secret).
-Map ambient sound now ends when credits play, sound effect now plays on new objective.
-New mobiles and sprites: mages (pyromancer, cryomancer, biomancer, neuromancer, necromancer).
-New main characters for Chapter 2: Ursin, Braxo, Ernoso.
-New items: rat pheromones, Lucid the Siliki (book).
-Lots of new dialogue for Chapter 2 alpha (Patreon).
-Changed name of Chapter 2 to "Threads of Amnesty".
