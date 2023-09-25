Hotfix Notice for September 25

This is the hotfix information that took place today.

Please check the details below.

If there is a problem with running the game after the update

Please proceed with the file integrity check first.

■ File integrity check method:

https://help.steampowered.com/ko/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

■ Update version: v 0.3.1

■ Patch Note:

Bug Fix

Fixed a phenomenon where the game didn't stop when the upgrade was carried out at the same time as the cut scene where the slime boss appeared.

Fixed a phenomenon that did not lift avatars.

Currently, it is reported that the lobby cannot return after the game is over. This problem is expected to be solved by playing with Steam Cloud on.

In the event of a relapse or additional issues,

If you report to us on Discord, we can respond quickly.

X Invader Discord: https://discord.gg/jWm7ZAtd

Thank you.